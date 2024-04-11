Cirque Us DreamCycle show will be in Indianapolis for one night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for some family fun? Cirque Us will show off their talents Thursday evening in Indianapolis as they perform their DreamCycle show.

The show is at Cirque Indy and will include aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, hand balancers, clowns, and so much more nationwide.

Leaders at Cirque Us say since their first production in 2016, their show has grown year after year, along with having educational experiences such as camps and workshops for people of all ages and abilities.

The 2024 troupe of DreamCycle is Doug Stewart, Maeve Beck, Mariah Fraker, Jeremy Cifonie, Sam Hollis, and Charles Keidel.

DreamCycle will be performing for one night in Indianapolis. The show runs for 75 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

For more information about tickets, click here.

Indianapolis will mark the 10th show in their tour.