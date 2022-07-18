Local

Citizens Energy Group plans to cut off service in 4 Indy apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy Group announced plans to disconnect delinquent water and natural gas services at apartment properties under the owner’s name on September 30.

Citizens Energy Group began placing disconnections at the Berkley Commons, Woods at Oak Crossing, Covington Square, and Capital Place Apartments. If utility connections proceed on September 30, they will work with agencies to provide customers with relocation. Citizens plans to waive utility connection fees associated with service accounts, and will provide financial assistance from all available programs for eligible apartment residents relocated from the four apartment complexes.

To avoid disconnection of utility service, Citizens has attempted to recoup overdue funds with several payment arrangements over the past 18 months, but JPC and Berkley Commons have repeatedly broken the arrangements or refused to agree to reasonable payment terms.

Citizens says they’re continuing to seek repayment of past-due utility bills and other expenses through a lawsuit filed in April 2022 in Marion County Commercial Court.

Mayor Joe Hogsett made a statement Monday: