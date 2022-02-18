Local

Water shut off at two apartment complexes in Indianapolis

A sign for the Berkley Commons Apartment Complex in Indianapolis on Feb. 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The water has been shut off at two Indianapolis apartment complexes after the property management company failed to pay the bill.

The water at Berkley Commons apartment complex, on Madison Avenue, and Capital Place Apartments, on Continental Court, was shut off Thursday.

Residents like Linda Gotkia, who lives at Berkley Commons, were taken by surprise.

“I didn’t have any belief that this was really going to happen. I had my water on and it stopped running at 11:40 a.m.,” Gotkia said.

According to a statement released Thursday by Citizens Energy Group, Aloft Management was given several opportunities to pay the bill in full or make payment arrangements, but did not take action.

Berkley Commons resident Chris Marian says he is upset because property management assured him he had nothing to worry about.

“They told us it was going to be taken care of and it is not,” Marian said. “Water is a big issue. People need water to survive.”

The Marion County Public Health Department is aware of the situation and says it has given Aloft Management 24 hours to get water service restored. The department is also looking into resources that could help the residents.

If the matter is not resolved and water is not restored in 24 hours, MCPHD says it will file the matter in court.