City of Indianapolis to restart neighborhood cleanup program following pandemic

UPDATE: Due to the weather, Wednesday’s planned cleanup has been canceled.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (DBNS) will restart its neighborhood cleanup program after a year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers will be out cleaning on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Participants will meet at Washington Park Family Center to walk through the alleys and streets of Martindale-Brightwood community to clean up discarded trash and illegally dumped debris and materials.

DBNS will be joined by volunteers from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) and the Edna Martin Community Center.

