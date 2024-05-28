Community mourns high school senior who died 4 days before graduation

STILESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Cyle Sullivan, 18, was a senior at Cascade High School and was about to walk on Friday when tragedy hit.

Police say around 4:22 a.m. on Monday, his silver Ford Taurus crashed into a utility pole near County Road 550 West, north of Stilesville. He was traveling north when his car drove off the roadway.

Balloons, flowers, and a flag are now wrapped around a new electric pole, a makeshift memorial.

Gloria Kelly’s daughter used to go to school with Sullivan and is still coping with the loss.

“I don’t know why these things happen but it’s difficult especially this time of year when this fella had his whole life ahead of him,” Kelly said.

There is about a 6-foot drop from the road to the ditch and there are pieces of debris, some glass possibly from the vehicle.

“That angel is gone but he’s somewhere else. That was his lot. That’s what I told my daughter, Kelly said.

Sullivan was a varsity football player and a wrestler. The school superintendent said in a statement, “We are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of one of our cadets.” School counselors are available for students and staff for grief counseling.”

This is the second loss for the school. Another senior died from a car crash at the beginning of the school year.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol has not been ruled out in the case and the toxicology report is pending.