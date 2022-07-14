Local

Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis expresses worries over permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — David Greene, a pastor who is president of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, believes a new Indiana law will be a real threat to public safety.

“People who normally would not be walking around with guns on their hips will be. Whether having a license, or not having a license, they will feel empowered to have a weapon on them,” Greene said.

Greene believes the ability for more people to carry a gun freely could mean more impulse gun violence.

“They will be more likely to respond utilizing that weapon in a conflict, versus if it’s left in a car or at home and some place they have to travel to go get it, that’s time they have to calm down in the midst of a dispute or conflict,” Greene said.

Greene believes the new law also makes it more difficult on police officers.

“Policing changed with this law because every officer has to believe that every person they walk up to is potentially packing a weapon that is easily accessible,” Greene said.

Wednesday morning the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, chief Randall Taylor joined the Concerned Clergy to discuss the concerns for officers, and how they are handling the new law.

“Ovbiously it’s a little more of a challenge without the ability to arrest people for carrying without a permit, but I do believe the people of IMPD are a smart group, they’re a resourceful group. They’ll figure things out as they go,” Chief Taylor said.

Greene says it’s already happening, he’s heard from several youth who know people who have purchased guns and are not handling them with safety in mind, because they’ve had no training prior to owning a gun.

“We’ve got young people walking around with guns now since July 1, and don’t even have a holster; they’re just carrying it in their pants pocket. The gun could drop, they could shoot themselves, they could shoot others. If people are walking around with no holsters, imagine what they’re doing at home, which means children are exposed to guns with no safety locks. There are things we need to do, if it’s going to be a permitless society, that need to happen,” Greene said.