Construction worker fatally struck by car on I-65 near North Split; driver arrested for OWI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A construction worker was fatally struck by a car in a construction zone in Indianapolis just after midnight Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on I-65 near the 111 mile marker, also known as the North Split. State police say David Vasquez Jr., 23, of Terre Haute, died from his injuries after he was struck by a car in a construction zone.

Police say Cheyenne Prass, 24, of Indianapolis, failed to merge left in the construction zone prior to a lane closure. Prass instead swerved her vehicle to the right to avoid crashing into the arrow board that signaled the lane closure. Vasquez was struck while he was standing inside the construction zone. Prass also collided with a stationary construction truck before spinning into the lane of traffic and hitting a semi and another vehicle.

Prass was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.