Local

Councilman: Sexual harassment suit was ‘retaliation’ for not supporting new jail

by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Boone County councilman calls a lawsuit against him a “deliberate and unlawful scheme to destroy” his career and reputation for not supporting the county’s plan for a new jail.

The allegation is part of new federal court filings Tuesday by Aaron Williams.

Williams claims in court documents that Tom Santelli, president of the County Commission, and Megan Smith, human resources director for Boone County, conspired “to create a story of lies designed to defame and harm” his reputation.

Smith filed a sexual harassment suit against Williams and Boone County in July, claiming sexual harassment and retaliation.

In the new court filing, Smith called the allegations “unequivocally and undoubtedly 100% false” and motivated by Williams’ refusal to Boone County’s proposed new jail project.

“Such political attacks and tactics have become far too common in today’s political arena and must stop,” Williams said in the court filing. “And, those responsible for these improper and unlawful political games must be held accountable for their illegal actions in seeking to harm a person’s reputation simply because of disagreements over government and/or politics.”

Williams also filed suit against Santelli, accusing him on defamation and invasion of privacy.

Williams’ lawsuit specifically claims the county commission president “concocted a false and defamatory set of lies” and spread them to other county officials and the media.

A statement from a Boone County Commission spokesperson said, “The Commissioners are aware of the recent filings in court regarding a personnel matter. At this time, the Commissioners have no comment on the pending litigation.”

Williams, the first African American elected to a Boone County office, is seeking unspecified amounts of punitive and compensatory damages.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 3: the feeling

Life.Style.Live! /

Bed Bath & Beyond is making a last-ditch effort to save itself

National /

Bloomington man arrested, charged for role in death of IU student

News /

What every parent needs in their toddler mess survival kit

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.