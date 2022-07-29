Local

Suit: Claims Boone County Council member sexually harassed employee, retaliated against her

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Boone County and a Boone County Council member after a Boone County employee claimed she was sexually harassed and retaliated against.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Indiana and names the county and Council Member Aaron Williams as defendants.

In the suit, the plaintiff claims Williams began sexually harassing her after they met in April 2021. Her complaint lists several instances of inappropriate conduct prior to her making a formal complaint of sexual harassment to county officials in September 2021.

The lawsuit states that the county found her claims against Williams to be “credible” and told Williams not to retaliate against her. She claims that shortly after Williams learned of the investigation, he removed her from a committee.

According to the suit, an executive session was called with the Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Council “to discuss how to protect [the plaintiff] from Williams,” but only one member of the council showed up.

The plaintiff claims Williams retaliated her by humiliating her in front of a vendor and capping the pay rate for a proposed part-time employee “at just $12.33 per hour so that she will not be able to hire anyone,” according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages, including back pay for a raise that was denied, and attorney fees from the county.

The Boone County Commissioners released this statement on the matter: