Crash closes NB State Road 37 at Smith Valley Road in Johnson Co.

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semi trailer has closed northbound State Road 37 at Smith Valley Road in Johnson County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in a construction zone sometime before 8 a.m. and involved several vehicles in addition to the semi, according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Burgess says three people were transported to an Indianapolis hospital. One person was listed in serious condition.

INDOT expects all lanes of northbound State Road 37 to remain closed from State Road 144 to Smith Valley Road until early this afternoon for investigation and cleanup.

Traffic is also backed up in the southbound lanes of State Road 37, according to Burgess. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.