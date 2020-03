Crews respond to anhydrous ammonia leak at northwest side business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday morning, crews responded to an anhydrous ammonia leak at a business on the northwest side.

They responded to the Conagra Foods plant just before 5:30 a.m.

The Marion County Public Health Department confirmed the leak.

There are no reports of injuries. It’s also unclear how much of the substance actually leaked.

Crews have since left the scene.