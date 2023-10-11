Daybreak Drive-IN: Beloved Olympian in dire health crisis… Early voting starts… Israel signals ground offensive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for October 11th ranges from the start of early voting to Mary Lou Retton’s critical illness. Listen here on the All Indiana Podcast network.

Early voting starts today across Indiana – ahead of November’s election day. Each county handles early voting differently; in Marion county the first two weeks of early voting all happens at the city-county building, then several more locations open up October 28th.

Investigators are asking for help as they work a homicide case connected to a grim discovery last month. State police say a body found in a burned-out SUV in Indianapolis was that of Patrick Stern. He was from Noblesville. Police have few details to release in the case and want anyone with information to reach out.

Military analysts say it’s increasingly likely that Israel will launch ground attacks into Gaza – now that airstrikes have reduced large swaths of the strip to rubble. Israeli leaders say all options are open in the war with Hamas militants.

Representative George Santos faces more charges – the most damning accusations yet against the New York Republican. Prosecutors say he stole the identities of his donors – then racked up tens of thousands of dollars on their credit cards. The new indictment lists 23 counts – adding to other charges filed in May.

One of America’s most famed Olympic athletes is gravely ill. The family of Mary Lou Retton says she has a difficult-to-treat form of pneumonia and is intensive care, unable to breathe on her own. Her daughter has started a fundraiser, saying the 1984 gold medal-winner does not have medical insurance.

The Indiana Pacers are 0-and-2 on the preseason – after last night’s road loss to the Rockets. The Pacers led early, trailed at the half, and never rallied – in a 122-103 defeat. Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 18. The Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Andrew Nembhard. Next up: the final two preseason games – at home against the Hawks, Monday – and the Cavaliers, the following Friday.

From the Storm Track 8 team: expect partly cloudy skies today and a few light afternoon showers, with a high of 66*.

