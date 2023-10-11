Daybreak Drive-IN: Beloved Olympian in dire health crisis… Early voting starts… Israel signals ground offensive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for October 11th ranges from the start of early voting to Mary Lou Retton’s critical illness. Listen here on the All Indiana Podcast network.
- Early voting starts today across Indiana – ahead of November’s election day. Each county handles early voting differently; in Marion county the first two weeks of early voting all happens at the city-county building, then several more locations open up October 28th.
- Investigators are asking for help as they work a homicide case connected to a grim discovery last month. State police say a body found in a burned-out SUV in Indianapolis was that of Patrick Stern. He was from Noblesville. Police have few details to release in the case and want anyone with information to reach out.
- Military analysts say it’s increasingly likely that Israel will launch ground attacks into Gaza – now that airstrikes have reduced large swaths of the strip to rubble. Israeli leaders say all options are open in the war with Hamas militants.
- Representative George Santos faces more charges – the most damning accusations yet against the New York Republican. Prosecutors say he stole the identities of his donors – then racked up tens of thousands of dollars on their credit cards. The new indictment lists 23 counts – adding to other charges filed in May.
- One of America’s most famed Olympic athletes is gravely ill. The family of Mary Lou Retton says she has a difficult-to-treat form of pneumonia and is intensive care, unable to breathe on her own. Her daughter has started a fundraiser, saying the 1984 gold medal-winner does not have medical insurance.
- The Indiana Pacers are 0-and-2 on the preseason – after last night’s road loss to the Rockets. The Pacers led early, trailed at the half, and never rallied – in a 122-103 defeat. Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 18. The Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Andrew Nembhard. Next up: the final two preseason games – at home against the Hawks, Monday – and the Cavaliers, the following Friday.
- From the Storm Track 8 team: expect partly cloudy skies today and a few light afternoon showers, with a high of 66*.
