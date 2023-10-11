Brief warm up late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer temperatures with several rain chances move in for the second half of the week.

This morning:

Another round of patchy frost this morning, with the northern half of the state under a frost advisory until 9am this morning. Clear skies overhead with light winds have allowed for the chilly conditions this morning.

Wednesday:

Sunny start this morning. A few clouds build in this afternoon as a warm front pushes through from the south. A few spotty showers will be possible, but likely will not be widespread or heavy.

Highs top out in the mid 60s.

Wednesday night:

Warm front moves to the north, taking rain with it. Steady rain is likely along the northern counties of the state.

The rest of us remain mostly cloudy, and with the warmer air settling in, we won’t be as chilly heading into Thursday morning. Lows should hold in the lower/middle 50s.

Thursday:

Showers hang around for the far northern portions of the state. Central and southern Indiana will enjoy and very warm, sunny and breezy afternoon. Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Friday:

Dry start to the day, with warm temperatures and breezy conditions heading into the afternoon. Much of the daytime hours should be dry, with highs in the mid 70s.

A stacked low arrives late Friday, sparking showers and storms. No severe weather is expected, and unfortunately this doesn’t appear to be a long duration widespread rain event. That said, some brief moments of steady rain should help out with the dry conditions. Rain will slowly move east overnight into Saturday morning.

Weekend:

Big shot of chilly air arrives behind the cold front. Low pressure slowly moving east will still pull in some wrap around light showers both Saturday and Sunday. Blustery winds and cloudy conditions will make for a raw feel for the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Temperature will remain below average to open the new work week. A few spotty showers with gloomy conditions will continue for Monday. Dry weather pattern settles in mid week, with slightly warmer conditions by Wednesday.