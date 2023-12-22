Deputies searching for suspects in Greenwood gun shop robbery

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — When U.S. Defense Solutions owner Mike Acton came into work Thursday morning, he found someone had ransacked his store, stealing 6 guns and night vision equipment.

“It wasn’t a cheap day,” Acton said. “It was about $81,000 worth of merchandise,”

Surveillance video shows the suspects slithering through a small window around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. Defense Solutions buys, sells, and trades all types of guns. Acton believes if it wasn’t for security precautions, the thieves would have raided the retail side of his business.

He said standard operating procedure for these robbers would be to ram a car through the front of the business.

“We have the bollards, we have the rolldown doors, and the tempered glass, barred doors, and windows, security doors, so all those measures they could not get through,” said Acton.

There have been six attempted break-ins in the 8 years Acton has owned this store. Although the suspects were successful this time, Acton is grateful they didn’t take his customers’ firearms.

“We don’t have to call a single customer and tell them bad news right? We don’t have to do that one time because of the security measures,” said Acton.

Acton said all of the guns stolen from his cache have serial numbers on them, so they can be traced. He isn’t worried about the weapons falling into the wrong hands yet.

“The robbers are doing it for money I’m sure or doing it for some type of activity,” Acton said. “At the end of the day, I don’t know what they are going to be used for, but the reasoning behind it is they can’t get them through legal means because of the laws we have in place.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation, and they are asking residents or other business owners near U.S. Defense Solutions to share any surveillance video they may have around the time of the robbery.