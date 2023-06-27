Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: State police on the lookout for drunk drivers

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning Friday.

Law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout this weekend for impaired drivers leading up to the holiday, Independence Day.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will be from June 30-July 8. Troopers will be increasing patrol to prevent tragedies previously seen around the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a release, about 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually.

There were a total of 949 traffic fatalities last year in Indiana. 12% of fatal fatalities were alcohol-related.

“Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem. We need to work together to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage people to make smart choices when they drink. If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others.” Devon McDonald, Executive Director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.