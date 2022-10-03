Local

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.

Officers arrived and found members of the Indianapolis Fire Department working to put out a burning red Chrysler sedan.

The car had crashed into some landscaping and caught fire, IMPD tells News 8.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating and have not said what led to the crash.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Panel: Most adults should get routine anxiety screenings

Local /

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

Local /

NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffers second-degree burns after ‘scariest moment of my racing career’

NASCAR /

Monday’s business headlines

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.