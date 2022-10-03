Local

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.

Officers arrived and found members of the Indianapolis Fire Department working to put out a burning red Chrysler sedan.

The car had crashed into some landscaping and caught fire, IMPD tells News 8.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating and have not said what led to the crash.