Dust at grain-loading facility ignites fire; 2 hurt

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after dust ignited a fire at a grain-loading facility in Putnam County.

Jaime Hernandez, general manager of Poet Biorefining-Cloverdale, said emergency responders were called about 12:30 p.m. The fire was quickly put out. The two people received treatment at an area hospital, but their conditions and injuries were not known.

Grain dust is highly combustible, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which offers tips for preventing fires.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Poet creates fuel and livestock feed at the plant. The Cloverdale facility is at 2265 E. County Rd 800 South. That's about a mile north of the State Road 39 exit off Interstate 70.

Hernandez said the plant will examine how the fire happened and work to prevent similar incidents.