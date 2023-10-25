Early morning fire damages Mexican restaurant in Speedway

The Speedway Fire Department moved quickly Wednesday morning to put out a fire at Tajin Mexican Grill and Bar on North High School Road. (Speedway Fire Department/Facebook)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Fire Department moved quickly Wednesday morning to put out a fire inside a popular Mexican restaurant.

Speedway FD Engine 89 and Ladder 88 were called around 4 a.m. to a fire at a strip mall near the intersection of 34th Street and High School Road.

Fire crews arrived and found smoke and fire inside Tajin Mexican Grill, which is near the center of the strip mall.

After the flames were out, the fire department shared several photos on Facebook, saying, “Nice stop men.”

Speedway Fire Department did not say how badly the restaurant was damaged or if anyone was inside when the fire began.

It’s unclear if Tajin Mexican Grill will open for business on Wednesday; the restaurant’s most recent Facebook post is from Tuesday afternoon and promotes Thursday night karaoke.