Eaton police: Missing 14-year-old found safe

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy missing more than a week has been found safe, the Eaton Police Department reported Friday night.

“Medics are checking him out right now and we will be conducting interviews,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

The search for Scottie Morris has included volunteers searching the area, police dogs checking around bridges, and Indiana State Police helicopters using infrared technology. On Thursday night, the community had a candlelight vigil for the boy.

Morris has last been seen at 8:30 p.m. March 16 in Eaton, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Eaton police posted the news on Facebook about 11 p.m. Friday.