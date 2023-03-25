Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Eaton police: Missing 14-year-old found safe

Scottie Dean Morris (Provided Photo/Eaton Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy missing more than a week has been found safe, the Eaton Police Department reported Friday night.

“Medics are checking him out right now and we will be conducting interviews,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

The search for Scottie Morris has included volunteers searching the area, police dogs checking around bridges, and Indiana State Police helicopters using infrared technology. On Thursday night, the community had a candlelight vigil for the boy.

Morris has last been seen at 8:30 p.m. March 16 in Eaton, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Eaton police posted the news on Facebook about 11 p.m. Friday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Seeking stolen laptop, police instead find drug use, arrest 9
Crime Watch 8 /
Anderson woman critically hurt when van hits her car
Local News /
To improve college scholarship program’s impact, Indiana might enroll students automatically
Education /
IPS taps new operator for Washington Irving School 14, nixes Edison School of the Arts expansion
Education /