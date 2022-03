Local

Emmett Till’s legacy on new lynching law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law, making lynching a federal hate crime.

The signing comes nearly 70 year’s after Till’s death.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers talks about what led up to history being made. She also discusses Till’s legacy through the eyes of an eyewitness, Wheeler Parker, Jr., as well as Indianapolis native and award-winning writer, Dan Wakefield.