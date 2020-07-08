Fairgrounds Fun Park with rides, ‘midway foods’ canceled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fairgrounds Fun Park scheduled for July 31- Sept. 7 has been canceled, according to state health officials.

Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health Dr. Kristina Box made the announcement during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus press briefing.

She says the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the midway provider, North American Midway Entertainment, have decided to cancel the Fairgrounds Fun Park. She said the carnival provider and fairgrounds had a thorough plan to conduct the event safely, but have decided not to move forward.

The event was scheduled to provide rides and fair food since the Indiana State Fair had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Box said smaller 4-H livestock shows will be conducted at the fairgrounds.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said many places have good plans for being safe, but those plans have to be followed.

Box responded, “I can’t tell you the number of times we’ve seen through contact tracing that people have said, ‘We had a great plan. We just didn’t follow it.”

North American Midway on Wednesday said the elevation in COVID-19 cases in Indiana led to the decision to cancel the carnival.

“While we are saddened that our event can not take place, we understand the current situation and will always put public health and safety as our number one priority,” said Danny Huston, North American Midway Entertainment CEO, in a news release to News 8.

