Fallen Elwood officer’s father sworn in as police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The father of a slain Elwood police officer was sworn in Wednesday night as a reserve police officer with the Elwood Police Department.
The Elwood Police Department announced on Facebook that it has sworn in Matthew Shahnavaz, the father of fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Shahnavaz trained all week with the department to complete his 40 hour pre-basic training course. His badge number is 139 in honor of his son.
