Local

‘A sweet soul’ – Fishers community remembers Elwood officer killed during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz had strong ties in the town of Fishers. Now, his death has left a big hole in the hearts of the community.

He’s a graduate of Fishers High School. Shahnavaz was also a member of the percussion group at the high school. Friends say he made an impact on the community.

“Noah was a sweet soul in a compact package,” the director of athletic bands and percussion at Fishers High School, Chad Kohler, said.

Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz died too soon. According to Kohler, Shahnavaz was dedicated to the group and loved to play music.

“Noah graduated in 2016 and even current students and families can feel that, and it’s just sad to lose one of our own, especially Noah. He was just unbelievable,” Kohler said.

Both Shahnavaz and Molly Baldwin were snare drummers at the high school. She says he had a sense of humor and could light up the room with just a smile.

“He was just a really great person to be around with, always kind and laughing, and just making sure that nobody around him was sad,” Baldwin said.

“He worked his tail off and he worked harder than most people I’ve ever known and I’m not just saying that, that is the truth. And to see what he accomplished, his senior year he was able to play snare and one of our winner percussion groups,” Kohler said.

Baldwin says he always wanted to serve his community and become a police officer. He also previously served for five years in the U.S. army. Overall, friends say they will do whatever they can to support his family and uplift the community.

“Through covering the family with prayers and thoughts I believe that healing and restoration will come,” Kohler said.

Jocelyn Vare’s daughter, Maddie, also studied at Fishers High School with Shahnavaz.

“I know that Fishers is a very tightknit community, but I think hearing what happened to Noah as he served in the line of duty serving his community of Elwood really resonated throughout Fishers, and he is a Fishers hero,” Jocelyn Vare, a Fishers resident, said.

A vigil will be held outside the Elwood Police Department this evening at 7 p.m.