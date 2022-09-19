Local

Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton.

Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street.

Police later caught up with the suspect, Orlando Mitchell. They shot him after he refused to drop a rifle he was holding.

The family said Walton had been in an abusive relationship with Mitchell.

“The reason Krystal is a hero is because this had to happen in order to prevent some of you from going through the same exact thing,” said Walton’s dad.

Court records show Walton filed a restraining order against Mitchell on Sept. 15, a day before the shooting. A warrant had also been issued for his arrest.

“We have to get these, we have to have to get these cases right,” said Republican Candidate for Marion County Prosecutor, Cyndi Carrasco. “Krystal unfortunately had a history where she did everything she needed to do. She did everything to protect her children.”

Those gathered at the memorial called on prosecutors to do a better job at keeping abusers off the street. They believe Krystal’s case fell through the system.

“Once you attack the mother, the individual or a helpless woman, the consequences should be severe,” said former Deputy Mayor, and Community Activist, OIgen Williams.

The memorial for Krystal was cut short after a transformer blew during the balloon release. No one was hurt but power was out for several blocks.