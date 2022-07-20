Local

Family remembers husband, wife who died in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda is devastated and asking the community for support after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

“Many say until death do them part. It didn’t separate them,” said Evelyn Pineda, daughter of Pedro Pineda. “They came to the United States together and left together.”

A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro, 56; Rosa, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30.

Evelyn remembered Pedro’s wife. “Rosie has her sister. Her whole family is in El Salvador, but she became family.”

Javier Alvarez, a friend of the Pineda family, says went to school with Pedro when they were children in El Salvador.

“He was a very easygoing person, very humble and very friendly as well, and I never, never knew of a problem, not even when we were children at school.”

Alvarez says Pedro’s death has been difficult, as he remembers his friend. “Looking for opportunities, a better life, and, well, he went through something that we don’t wish on anyone, but the time he was working here, well, yes, he lived a beautiful life.”

Evelyn says her father had eight children.

She says she and her family are seeking financial support to help with costs for his funeral, although no details were shared about when the funeral would happen.

A food fundraiser will be on Saturday. The location for the event will be 3720 W 30th St. All funds and donations will go toward funeral expenses. People can order via text at 317-501-9300.

