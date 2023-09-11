Search
Fatal crash on I-70 WB near South Warman Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning on the city’s west side.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that a vehicle lost a tire while driving along I-70 WB, striking the windshield of a vehicle traveling westbound. The vehicle then ran off the road, rolling over on its side near a home on I-70 near South Warman.

The driver was pronounced deceased, police say.

Police say no lanes were restricted, and the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately provided.

