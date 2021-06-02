Local

Federal judge rules for WISH-TV in Derek Daly lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of WISH-TV and its former owner Nexstar Broadcasting in a lawsuit over the firing of part-time racing analyst Derek Daly.

Daly filed suit after his 2018 termination, claiming defamation, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and tortious interference with business relations.

WISH-TV fired Daly after he admitted using inappropriate racial language in a live radio interview in 1983.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Richard Young found WISH-TV’s reporting was covered by its free speech rights.

He also found that WISH-TV published the story “in good faith and with a reasonable basis in law and fact.”

Young specifically cited the number of steps WISH-TV had taken to confirm the story before reporting it.

Young ruled in favor of WISH-TV and Nexstar in all claims in Daly’s lawsuit, and ordered Daly to pay Nexstar’s legal costs.