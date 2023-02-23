Local

Fire crews find person dead in home’s garage in Tippecanoe County

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews found a person dead Wednesday afternoon in the garage of a home northwest of Lafayette, the sheriff’s office says.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call about a structure fire just after 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of East County Road 450 North. That’s a rural area with a few houses north of State Road 25 near the intersection with North County Road 625 East. It’s about a half-mile southwest of the unincorporated community of Buck Creek and 4 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Crews from the Washington Township-Buck Creek Volunteer Fire Department and other firefighting agencies responded. A possible cause of the fire was not immediately known, says a news release from the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to help with the investigation.

No one else was injured in the fire.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will later provide information about the person who died, the release says.