Fishers-based Humane Society takes step to address dog overcapacity

Rebecca Stevens, the leader of the humane society, on May 15, 2023, posted a Facebook message to plead with people to adopt dogs. (Image from Video/Humane Society of Hamilton County via Facebook)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Humane Society of Hamilton County reports it will open Wednesday, a day that the animal shelter is usually closed, after declaring for the third time since August that it’s over capacity.

The latest alarm on overcapacity at the facility was first issued in April, about a year after the humane society opened its new facility at 10501 Hague Road.

Rebecca Stevens, the leader of the humane society, on Monday posted a Facebook message to plead with people to adopt animals. “We are at critical capacity. We’re beyond capacity.”

The “no kill” shelter with 124 kennels had 140 dogs on Monday, she said.

The shelter is usually closed for adoptions on Wednesdays so the staff can undergo training and heavily clean the facility.

The shelter will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Only dog adoptions will be discounted. Details about adoptions that day are posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

News release