Fishers-based Humane Society takes step to address dog overcapacity
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Humane Society of Hamilton County reports it will open Wednesday, a day that the animal shelter is usually closed, after declaring for the third time since August that it’s over capacity.
The latest alarm on overcapacity at the facility was first issued in April, about a year after the humane society opened its new facility at 10501 Hague Road.
Rebecca Stevens, the leader of the humane society, on Monday posted a Facebook message to plead with people to adopt animals. “We are at critical capacity. We’re beyond capacity.”
The “no kill” shelter with 124 kennels had 140 dogs on Monday, she said.
The shelter is usually closed for adoptions on Wednesdays so the staff can undergo training and heavily clean the facility.
The shelter will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Only dog adoptions will be discounted. Details about adoptions that day are posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.
News release
“FISHERS, IN – For the very first time, the Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC) will be open on a Wednesday with extended adoption hours. Normally, the shelter is closed to the public on Wednesdays for adoptions so the entire staff can focus on training and deep cleaning the facility. But on Wednesday, May 17, the shelter will be open for adoptions and foster placements from noon to 7 p.m., with HSHC’s entire staff of 58 employees on hand to facilitate as many dog adoptions and foster placements as possible.
“‘Dog adoptions have slowed tremendously pushing several of our deserving dogs to their emotional breaking points,” said Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO. ‘Our team and volunteers do everything possible to keep them engaged through exercise and enrichment. But, just because we never give up on the animals in our care doesn’t mean they don’t give up. And there are dozens teetering on the edge right now.’
“Adoption fees for eligible dogs will be left up to the public to decide. Cat adoption fees will not be discounted for this event. The shelter is requesting a minimum donation of $1 toward the adoption fee of eligible pets in hopes an adopter will give what they truly can. The shelter promotes this as “priceless adoptions” and has been pleased with the generosity that adopters have demonstrated during past special events.
“For those interested in fostering a dog, the shelter is requesting a commitment of at least one week to provide dogs a much needed stress break, as well as open up space in the kennels. There is no cost to foster an animal, and HSHC will provide fosters with any supplies, food, etc., that is needed.
“‘The team counts kennels every morning and before we close, often shuffling dogs to visiting rooms and offices to make room for the next day’s arrivals,’ added Stevens. ‘”‘It’s hard to articulate the gravity of the situation for many of these dogs, not to mention dogs in other shelters who are literally dying for a spot in this facility.’”‘ (Watch urgent video message from CEO at hamiltonhumane.com/theyneedyou.)
“Things to know about Wednesday’s all hands on deck event:
- HSHC asks that those interested in adopting or fostering a dog fill out an application in advance on their website to expedite the process, but walk-ins are welcome, too.
- If you have a dog(s), HSHC requires that they meet any dog you would like to adopt or foster. If travel time is a concern, feel free to bring your dog(s) with you and we will accommodate you.
- Please come with the entire family so everyone can meet. Exceptions, depending on the dog, would be adult children who are away at college or no longer live at home.
- If you rent or lease, please bring your pet policy to expedite the process.
- All adopted and foster eligible pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of age appropriate vaccines/deworming. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease, and cats are tested for FIV/Feline Leukemia.”
