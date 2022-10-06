Local

Fishers considers food and beverage tax; public hearing set

FISHER, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers city government has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday to discuss a proposed 1% food and beverage tax.

According to the proposal, the revenue from the tax would be used by the city to reduce the city’s property tax levy for a particular year. The tax would apply to food and beverages sold by a merchant both on and off the premises.

Cynthia Zimla, who works at Agave Bar and Grill restaurant in Fishers, shared her thoughts Wednesday about the proposal. “We are doing the best we can to cut back expenses, that means doing our own shopping, then to add an extra 1% to small businesses.”

Agave opened right after the COVID-19 pandemic began but was unable to start serving customers until lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Zimla said, “They don’t care if your sales are the same or not, taxes are still accumulating, so we are still trying to pay off taxes that includes beverages, alcohol taxes and then they are adding an extra 1%.”

News 8 reached out to Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness for an interview on the tax proposal but was told by a spokesperson he was unavailable for comment in time for Wednesday night’s report.

The public hearing will be part of a special City Council meeting set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in the training room of the Fishers Police Department, 4 Municipal Drive.