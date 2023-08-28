Fishers Health Department launches restaurant grading scale

Diners in Fishers will soon be able to see the letter grade their favorite restaurant received from Fishers Health Department food inspectors. (Provided Photo/Fishers Health Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Diners in Fishers will soon be able to see the letter grade their favorite restaurant received from city health inspectors.

The Fishers Health Department will post letter grades on restaurant doors starting Friday. Grades must be displayed on the exterior door of all Fishers restaurants by Sept. 30, 2023.

The new retail food inspection grading system for Fishers restaurants was approved by the Fishers City Council last November and was put into effect during 2023 restaurant inspections.

After inspections, restaurants receive an A, B, or C letter grade based on a 100-point scale.

“Although a popular program in cities around the United States, this is not something that Indiana residents are used to seeing as they enter their favorite restaurant,” Fishers Health Department Director Monica Helz said in a release. “We hope to lead the charge in improving food safety standards in Central Indiana.”

New grades will be handed out each year during annual inspections. Health inspectors will start grading food trucks in 2024.

Grades are available to the public through an interactive dashboard at fishers.in.us/FoodGrade.