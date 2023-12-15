Former Colts player brings holiday cheer to local students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marlin Jackson is helping make the holidays bright for some students in central Indiana.

On Thursday, Jackson’s Fight for Life Foundation teamed with Toys for Tots to throw a Christmas party for students at Frederick Douglass School 19 in Indianapolis. Each student received a toy for the holidays and spent time with Jackson.

The mission of the Fight for Life Foundation is to help deserving but underserved youth develop the social and emotional qualities needed to be successful.

Jackson told News 8 that his own experiences sparked the foundation’s work.

“I had a lot of difficulties growing up, a lot of barriers within my community, within my household. So I know the power of experiences. Of those connections that are made between loving caring adults and children who are in need. And what that can do for you in terms of your spirit, hope and belief, and all those good things that we need to turn into the people we are meant to be,” Jackson said.

Indianapolis Public Schools says Frederick Douglass School 19 was chosen because it is using Jackson’s Building Dreams PBIS Platform.

According to the foundation’s website, “Building Dreams is a two-pronged Social Emotional Learning program that first provides a teacher-implemented curriculum that is designed to teach social and emotional concepts through the analysis of virtues, values, and emotional and character traits. Secondly, the behavior management portion tracks and rewards student’s behavior and class participation.”

IPS says Frederick Douglass School 19 has “some of the highest usage utilizing the platform.”

The Fight for Life Foundation says participation in the Building Dreams program helps students learn that their decisions determine their consequences.

According to the foundation’s website, “This important realization, coupled with the skills learned in the program, helps students develop the self-awareness and self-control needed for success.”

