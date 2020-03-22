Franklin pizza restaurant feeds people laid off due to virus restrictions

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Franklin pizza restaurant is giving out free meals to those in need during these hard economic times.

Richard’s Brick Oven Pizza in Franklin has been cooking up meals for those who lost jobs. The restaurant has a partnership with Senior Services to help get the word out. The owner hopes he can fill the need as long as there is a need.

“My goal is to fill the need as long as there is a need. We have a relationship with World Center Kitchen, where we are a community kitchen partner, which will allow us some resources and have also had some generous offers from members of the community to keep to support this,” said Richard Goss, who owns the restaurant.

The owner says they almost tripled the number of meals given from the first night to the second night. On Friday, they gave out at least 150 meals to families.