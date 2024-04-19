Funeral service set for deputy electrocuted while responding to crash

A memorial is shown the night of April 16, 2024, for Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar, who died in the late night a day earlier after coming into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Plainfield. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A funeral service will be Sunday afternoon for a Hendricks County deputy who was electrocuted Monday while responding to a crash.

The funeral of Deputy Fred Fislar will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cloverdale High School, which is in Putnam County. A public visitation was still being organized on Thursday night.

“At the request of the family, there will be no traditional law enforcement vehicle procession,” the office said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Burial will be private.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said Tuesday during a news conference at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis that the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. Fislar was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where he died just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it hired Fislar in December 2021. He served in the enforcement division for approximately 2½ years. He’d been a part of the 226th Basic Class of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Previously, Fislar had been a corporal in the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Cloverdale High School. He was survived by his wife, Madi, and two children, ages 6 years, and 6 months.

Fislar’s squad car was put outside the sheriff’s office for people to place flowers and mementos.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation established a fund to support Fisler’s family, the sheriff’s office says. Donations can be made online, or by check through the mail to Central Indiana Police Foundation 1524 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203. Checks should have “Deputy Fred Fislar” written in the subject lines.

Funeral service set for deputy electrocuted while responding to crash A memorial is shown the night of April 16, 2024, for Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar, who died in the late night a day earlier after coming into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Plainfield. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky) 1 / 13 A memorial is shown the night of April 16, 2024, for Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar, who died in the late night a day earlier after coming into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Plainfield. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)