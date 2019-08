INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is a proud partner with Teachers’ Treasures for the fifth annual Gr8 Paper Push.

We’re collecting paper and other school supply items to help make sure all students have a great start to the school year.

Margaret Sheehan, the executive director of Teachers’ Treasures, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She talked about some of the most needed school supplies and how to get involved in the Gr8 Paper Push.

