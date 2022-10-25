Grab your tickets now for 2023 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 215 days away, but the time to buy tickets for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and other 2023 racing events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is right now.
Tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices for marquee 2023 events at IMS went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Fans can buy tickets for the following events:
- INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 13
- Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 26
- 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 28
- Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 28
- Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
- INDYCAR Gallagher Grand Prix: Saturday, August 12
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: Saturday, August 12
- NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Sunday, August 13
- Intercontinental GT: Indianapolis 8-Hour: Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8
Tickets can be purchased online at the IMS website, in person at the IMS ticket office (4790 W. 16th St.), or by phone at 317-492-6700 or 800-822-4639.
IMS will waive the $4 per-ticket service fee on items purchased before Jan. 1.
Race fans can also buy admission to practice sessions, qualifications, and the drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality, and public credentials — including the Bronze Badge, Silver Badge, garage passes, and pit passes — at the IMS website.
Kids 15 and under will receive free general admission for all 2023 racing events when accompanied by a general admission ticket holder.
Miller Lite Carb Day and Snake Pit concert lineups will be announced soon. The Firestone Legends Day concert will once again be held at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. IMS says performers and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.
Ticket applications are open for the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39 at the Dirt Track at IMS. Fans can also sign up to receive ticket information for the IMSA Battle of the Bricks, set for Sept. 15 – 17.