Local

Grab your tickets now for 2023 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads the field at the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 215 days away, but the time to buy tickets for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and other 2023 racing events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is right now.

Tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices for marquee 2023 events at IMS went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fans can buy tickets for the following events:

INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 13

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 26

107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 28

Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 28

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

INDYCAR Gallagher Grand Prix: Saturday, August 12

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: Saturday, August 12

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Sunday, August 13

Intercontinental GT: Indianapolis 8-Hour: Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8

Tickets can be purchased online at the IMS website, in person at the IMS ticket office (4790 W. 16th St.), or by phone at 317-492-6700 or 800-822-4639.

IMS will waive the $4 per-ticket service fee on items purchased before Jan. 1.

Race fans can also buy admission to practice sessions, qualifications, and the drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality, and public credentials — including the Bronze Badge, Silver Badge, garage passes, and pit passes — at the IMS website.

Kids 15 and under will receive free general admission for all 2023 racing events when accompanied by a general admission ticket holder.

Miller Lite Carb Day and Snake Pit concert lineups will be announced soon. The Firestone Legends Day concert will once again be held at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. IMS says performers and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Ticket applications are open for the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39 at the Dirt Track at IMS. Fans can also sign up to receive ticket information for the IMSA Battle of the Bricks, set for Sept. 15 – 17.