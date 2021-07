Local

Great Day TV: Making mental health a priority

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fun, interesting and informative story.

This time, the host of Great Day TV, Patty Spitler, brought along National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Indianapolis Executive Director Julie Hayden.

They discussed Simone Biles pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics, the role NAMI plays and the upcoming NAMIWalks event on Oct. 9.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.