Helicopter lands, crashes into parked semi trailer at Lebanon business

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A helicopter landed Sunday at a Lebanon business, then crashed into a parked semi trailer, authorities said.

The Lebanon Fire Department says the pilot of the helicopter was a contractor hired to put two air conditioning units on the roof of the building. Two other crew members were on board, according to police.

The department says the helicopter was on the ground after landing and somehow crashed into a parked semi-trailer.

The pilot was taken to an area hospital to be checked out but was not seriously hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

On Sunday, the FAA and the NTSB were investigating.