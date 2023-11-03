How two experts behind The Luxe Edit are revamping Indy’s trendiest closets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Style Riot and The Baer Minimalist have joined forces to offer a bespoke package named The Luxe Edit targeting clients seeking a comprehensive transformation in both personal style and wardrobe organization. This unique collaboration was born out of their shared experience in servicing similar clientele, prompting the creation of a tailor-made offering.

The package encompasses a series of sessions spread across two months, aimed at refining an individual’s style and organizing their wardrobe space. The four-step itinerary includes specialized consultations and services:

Session one, led by Style Riot, initiates with a Closet Revamp, culminating in a curated list of suggested clothing purchases.

Session two involves a three-hour Personal Shopping appointment with Style Riot, where pre-selected outfits will be ready for consideration.

Session three, managed by The Baer Minimalist, focuses on editing basics, such as intimates and athleisure, alongside a thorough audit of storage needs and organizational accessories.

Session four, is a final follow-up session with The Baer Minimalist team, centered on implementing organizational products to transform the space into a personalized boutique.

(Photos by Esther Boston/Provided by Style Riot)

Exclusive privileges reserved for clients of The Luxe Edit include VIP access to forthcoming events and preferential scheduling. The comprehensive package is offered at an investment of $5500, with the option to access additional services, such as complete closet organization, custom closet rod hang tags, concierge consignment, and an online shopping list.

The collaboration between Laura Walters of Style Riot and Maria Baer of The Baer Minimalist stems from a history of shared clientele and a mutual commitment to providing high-quality, luxury experiences. Both brands boast recognition in various esteemed publications and media outlets for their dedication to refined, upscale services.

“Working with Maria Baer and Laura Walters is such a treat. They are creative, professional, approachable, knowledgeable women who really support intentional living. In a world that promotes mass consumption and more of everything, Maria and Laura bring a skill set to the table that helped me focus on what I already own and love,” said client Kelly Colby. “Maria’s ability to make the most of storage spaces in my home combined with Laura’s ability to style and find inspiration in my wardrobe have given me confidence and alleviated decision fatigue in every day life. Working together to cultivate a closet environment that is fun, comfortable, and truly me was a joy.”

The Luxe Edit offers a personalized touch, promising each client a customized gift and an immersive, meticulously tailored experience to refine their style and transform their living space. This collaboration aims to combine the expertise of both brands, offering an unparalleled, elevated, and comprehensive service for individuals seeking a holistic style and wardrobe transformation.

To book a consultation with The Luxe Edit, click here.