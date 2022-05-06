Local

IMPD asking for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

IMPD is asking for help to find 14-year-old Zirena Bryant. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe may be in danger.

Zirena Bryant was last seen Friday in the area of 3000 N. Webster Avenue. That’s near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Bryant is described as being 5 feet tall and 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with who sees Bryant or has information on her disappearance was asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.