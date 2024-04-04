IMPD asking for help to find missing 33-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a 33-year-old man missing since Monday.

Christopher Russell was last seen near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Southern Avenue. That’s just off I-70/Sam Jones Expressway interchange near the Indianapolis International Airport.

IMPD says Russell is need of medical attention.

Russell was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you find Christopher Russell or know his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.