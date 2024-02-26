IMPD deputy chief honored by McDonald’s during special “Coffee with a Cop” event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west side McDonald’s on Monday will be honoring a former employee who is now a deputy chief with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

McDonald’s said in a release Friday that 1 in 8 Americans have something in common: The experience of working at a McDonald’s restaurant.

IMPD Deputy Chief Tanya Terry is part of the “1 in 8” — before her time in law enforcement, Terry worked as a crew member at her local McDonald’s.

James Poore, owner and operator of an Indianapolis McDonald’s, says they chose to honor her because of her leadership in the community. “She has been doing great things since she left McDonald’s. We want to honor her and thank her for what she contributed to make us a great system today,” Poore said.

The restaurant says that employees can learn skills “like time management, customer service, communication, and adaptability” through working at McDonald’s, and Terry is proof that the skills are transferable.

Poore said, “(Terry’s) got the leadership skills and that was pretty obvious. She is a great communicator. She learns the value and knows the value of discipline, systems, and routines.”

The “Coffee with a Cop” event honoring Terry was set for 10 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at 3828 W. Morris St. Guests can meet Terry and share breakfast with her during the event.