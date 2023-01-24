Local

IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by two vehicles on State Road 37

An IMPD patrol car sits near the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue on Jan. 23, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles on State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Police and medics were called to a crash in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. That’s an area with apartments just north of Southport Road, about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.

Upon arrival, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers learned that a pedestrian had been hit by a Ford Escape SUV that was headed south in the right lane of State Road 37.

“The victim was thrown into the left travel lane and was struck by a Ford Edge which was also traveling south,” IMPD said in a statement Tuesday.

The drivers of both vehicles stopped and called for help. Both drivers stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, according to IMPD.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the person’s name after relatives are notified.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure after a crash involving a death. Neither driver showed signs of impairment, IMPD says.

The area where the fatal crash occurred is in under construction as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project. Investigators believe the construction zone played a role in what happened.

“There are no streetlights; no pedestrian crosswalks; and concrete barriers separating travel lanes, creating extremely dangerous conditions for pedestrians to make any attempts to cross the roadway,” IMPD said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.