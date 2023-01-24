Local

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”

Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.

A couple of minutes later, police were called to a person down at the same location.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent a news release shortly before 7:20 p.m. Monday that officers arrived to a report of “pedestrian struck, fatal accident” to find a person “with injuries consistent with trauma.”

No additional information was immediately available.