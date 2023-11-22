IMPD seeking community’s assistance in locating missing 61-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Salena Johnson.

Salena is described as 5’5″, 190 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. Shee was last seen on Wednesday, November 21, 2023, in the 3800 block of Mitthoefer Road. Salena may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on it, silver jogging pants, a purple bonnet, and carrying a grocery bag.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Salena Johnson’s call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).