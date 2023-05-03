IMPD shares video of I-65 police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday shared video of a March 29 shooting involving two officers and a carjacking suspect at an I-65 ramp.

The video begins with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michael Barnes, of Marion, involved in a crash at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road on the city’s west side.

After crashing into the vehicle, Barnes ran a red light and hit another vehicle and a delivery truck. He can then be seen getting out of his vehicle and carjacking the driver a black, four-door Chevrolet Impala.

Moments after the carjacking, the woman who was driving the Impala ran back to the car, opened the rear passenger door, and took out a small child.

Barnes took off in the stolen car, but police tracked him to the intersection of West 62nd Street and Cooper Road.

IMPD officers caught up with Barnes, but when they tried to pull him over, he refused to stop and a high-speed chase began.

Barnes eventually led officers south on Kessler Boulevard North Drive in the direction of I-65. He eventually came to a stop at the end of the on-ramp to southbound I-65.

IMPD Officers David Yohe and Donovan Hankins stopped on the ramp behind Barnes.

A passing vehicle captured dashcam video of Barnes getting out of the stolen Impala and pointing a gun at Officers Yohe and Hankins.

Both officers fired their weapons at Barnes, striking him at least once. Barnes was taken to a hospital in critical condition and survived his injuries.

The shooting was captured by the body cameras of several IMPD officers and on the dashboard camera of a passing vehicle. IMPD says the driver, who wished to remain anonymous, later dropped the video off at district headquarters.

Barnes was arrested for a warrant out of Grant County on multiple charges, including charges including unlawful possession of a violent felon, theft, and possession of a narcotic drug.

In Marion County, Barnes faces the following charges:

Armed robbery

Leaving the scene of an accident

Pointing a firearm

Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

Resisting law enforcement – drawing a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Online court records show Barnes has a pretrial conference in Marion County on June 6.

IMPD says it’s conducting a criminal investigation as well as an internal review, as is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Michael Duke at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or contact him at michael.duke@indy.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Watch the video from IMPD

The below video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.