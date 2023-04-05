IMPD identifies 2 officers in I-65 police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday named the two officers who fired their weapons at and injured a carjacking suspect a week ago at an I-65 ramp.

Officer David Yohe has worked for six years with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Officer Donovan Hankins has worked there five years, according to a news release issued via Nixle.

The suspect, Michael Deshaun Barnes, 33, of Marion, was identified as the suspect the day after the March 29 shooting. Police last said that Barnes was stable after being in critical condition.

IMPD believes Barnes was in a crash at West 56th Street and Georgetown Road. He fled his vehicle and carjacked a black, four-door Impala, which was not in the crash, and drove the Chevrolet from the scene. Police caught up with the Impala about 2 miles away at West 62nd Street and Cooper Road, and Barnes led officers on a pursuit that ended at the I-65 on-ramp for West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

At the on-ramp, IMPD says, Barnes got out of the vehicle with a gun and turned toward police, who shot and struck him.

“The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation,” IMPD said in a news release issued late March 29.

IMPD has said it’s conducting a criminal investigation as well as an internal review, a standard practice after a police shooting.

Online court records on Wednesday did not list any charges from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly after the police shooting, Barnes was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation in Grant County.

He was on probation from a case filed in August 2018. Online court records show he pleaded guilty and was convicted in September 2020 for unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug.

Online court records show he was sentenced to six years in prison, began in Indiana’s Community Transition Program while on home detention in May, and completed home detention in August. His probation was revoked in November, although online court records don’t provide any details to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Michael Duke at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or contact him at michael.duke@indy.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.