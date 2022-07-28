Local

IMPD: Teenager in serious condition after overnight shooting

The scene of a shooting at a convenience store on N. High School Road on July 28, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was in serious condition Thursday following an overnight shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before midnight, police were called to a shooting at the Express Pantry convenience store in the 4200 block of N. High School Road. That’s just east of I-465 between 38th and 46th Streets on the city’s west side.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 that an SUV pulled up to the convenience store and shot the teenager.

Police have not released any information about the victim or any possible suspects.

