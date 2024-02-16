‘In da Kroger:’ 50 Cent to sign bottles at Fishers store

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Rapper 50 Cent will be out of “da club” and into a Fishers Kroger on Friday. The grocery store says the award-winning musician, actor, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plans to blend business and basketball this NBA All-Star Weekend.

The performer and entrepreneur will be in Fishers at the Kroger on Olio Road from 2-4 p.m. Staff says he will introduce fans to his artisanal Branson Cognacs and sign bottles at the same time.

Jackson is in town for the NBA All-Star weekend and is part of the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game coaching staff. He will join former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning on Team Shannon Sharpe’s coaching staff.

This year’s game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.