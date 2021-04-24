Local

Indiana Beach to host craft beer, wine and spirits festival in September

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Beach will host what’s being billed as the first-known craft beer, wine and spirits festival to happen in a major amusement park.

The inaugural Hops & Coaster Drops will be from 2-6 p.m Sept. 11 in partnership with Indiana On Tap, according to Indiana Beach. It will feature more than 50 breweries, distilleries and wineries throughout the amusement park.

Organizers say unlimited samples, live music, and access to rides and games throughout the park will be part of the fun.

Tickets run from $50-$75 and are available online.

The park will be closed to the public for the event, Indiana Beach said.

Indiana Beach is scheduled to reopen May 22.